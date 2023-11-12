Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi is cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Longi Solar’s at Gulberg

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi is cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Longi Solar's at Gulberg
Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi is cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Longi Solar's at Gulberg
APP14-121123
LAHORE: November 12 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services