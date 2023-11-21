Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr. Khalil George calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House, KP and discusses human rights situations in the province

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr. Khalil George calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House, KP and discusses human rights situations in the province
APP57-211123 PESHAWAR: November 21 - Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr. Khalil George calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House, KP and discusses human rights situations in the province. APP/FHA
Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr. Khalil George calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House, KP and discusses human rights situations in the province
APP57-211123
PESHAWAR

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services