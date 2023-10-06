Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi addressing during Academia Choice Awards 2023 by All Sindh Private School & Colleges Association

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi addressing during Academia Choice Awards 2023 by All Sindh Private School & Colleges Association
APP57-051023 KARACHI: October 05- Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi addressing during Academia Choice Awards 2023 by All Sindh Private School & Colleges Association. APP/AMH/ABB/ZID
Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi addressing during Academia Choice Awards 2023 by All Sindh Private School & Colleges Association
APP57-051023
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services