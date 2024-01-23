Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar chairs a meeting of Election Committee to review security arrangements for upcoming General Elections 2024 at Sindh Secretariat

Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar chairs a meeting of Election Committee to review security arrangements for upcoming General Elections 2024 at Sindh Secretariat
APP45-230124 KARACHI: January 23 - Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar chairs a meeting of Election Committee to review security arrangements for upcoming General Elections 2024 at Sindh Secretariat. APP/SDQ/ABB
Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar chairs a meeting of Election Committee to review security arrangements for upcoming General Elections 2024 at Sindh Secretariat
APP45-230124
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services