- A farmer busy in ploughing his field with the help of bulls for next crop.
- People busy in selecting and purchasing jackets from vendors at Bomb Chowk.
- A vendor arranging and displaying toys on footpath to attract the customers.
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi and Sindh Minister for Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection departments Muhammad Ahmed Shah addressing a joint press conference at the Committee Room of Old Sindh Assembly building.
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz chairing the inaugural meeting of the Industrial Advisory Council, consisting of the top industrialists of Pakistan
