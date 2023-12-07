Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz chairing the inaugural meeting of the Industrial Advisory Council, consisting of the top industrialists of Pakistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz chairing the inaugural meeting of the Industrial Advisory Council, consisting of the top industrialists of Pakistan
APP05-071223 ISLAMABAD: December 07 – Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz chairing the inaugural meeting of the Industrial Advisory Council, consisting of the top industrialists of Pakistan
Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz chairing the inaugural meeting of the Industrial Advisory Council, consisting of the top industrialists of Pakistan
APP05-071223
ISLAMABAD: December 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services