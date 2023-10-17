ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is talking to media persons during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is talking to media persons during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
APP58-171023 FAISALABAD: October 17 - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is talking to media persons during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). APP/TWR/ABB/FHA
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is talking to media persons during his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
APP58-171023
FAISALABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services