Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi presents a cheque to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria

Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi presents a cheque to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria
APP72-110423 LAHORE: April 11 – Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi presents a cheque to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. APP/ABB
Caretaker Chief Minister of the Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi presents a cheque to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria
APP72-110423 LAHORE: