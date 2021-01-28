Home Photos General Coverage Photos Captain Retired Muhammad Usman (Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department addressing a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Captain Retired Muhammad Usman (Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department addressing a seminar on Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV)2021 Campaign at local hotel Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-280121 FAISALABAD: January 28 - Captain Retired Muhammad Usman (Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department addressing a seminar on Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV)2021 Campaign at local hotel. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP44-280121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Traditional Chinese Medicine to promote close ties between China and Pakistan At UN, PM proposes equitable COVID-19 vaccine supply US to join WHO’s push for coronavirus vaccine for poor nations: Fauci