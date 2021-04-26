Captain (Retired), Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division along with representatives of All Law Enforcement Agencies addressing a press conference about strategy to implement the corona virus SOPs
APP59-260421 LAHORE: April 26  Captain (Retired), Muhammad Usman, Commissioner Lahore Division along with representatives of All Law Enforcement Agencies addressing a press conference about strategy to implement the corona virus SOPs. APP photo by Rana Imran
APP59-260421

ALSO READ  An attractive view of decorated Colosseum of Rome model at Canal Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR