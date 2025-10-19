Monday, October 20, 2025
Candidates entering the venue of first preliminary objective test for the posts of the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate at the Sindh High Court (SHC) Lawn.

APP29-191025 KARACHI: October 19 – Candidates entering the venue of first preliminary objective test for the posts of the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate at the Sindh High Court (SHC) Lawn. APP/SDQ/FHA
