Thursday, October 30, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCanadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan calls on Federal Minister for Commerce...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss enhancing bilateral trade, investment cooperation and participation in upcoming sector-specific expos.

APP41-301025 ISLAMABAD: October 30 – Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss enhancing bilateral trade, investment cooperation and participation in upcoming sector-specific expos. APP/TZD
11
- Advertisement -
Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss enhancing bilateral trade, investment cooperation and participation in upcoming sector-specific expos.
APP41-301025
ISLAMABAD: October 30 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan