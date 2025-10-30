- Advertisement -
Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss enhancing bilateral trade, investment cooperation and participation in upcoming sector-specific expos.
