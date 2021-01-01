Home Photos Feature Photos Camel driven cart holder on the way loaded with house hold items... PhotosFeature Photos Camel driven cart holder on the way loaded with house hold items heading towards his destination Fri, 1 Jan 2021, 5:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-010121 FAISALABAD: January 01 - Camel driven cart holder on the way loaded with house hold items heading towards his destination. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP02-010121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: September 07 – A view of over loaded motorcycle rickshaw at Lahori Muhalla Flyover Bridge creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic... MULTAN: September 06 – A tricycle rickshaw on the way loaded with water tanks. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari SARGODHA: August 17 Gypsy family on the way on horse carts loaded with their luggage at Khushab Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood