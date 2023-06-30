Butchers slaughtering sacrificial animal in a house on the 2nd day of Eid ul Azha

Butchers slaughtering sacrificial animal in a house on the 2nd day of Eid ul Azha
APP34-300623 PESHAWAR: June 30 - Butchers slaughtering sacrificial animal in a house on the 2nd day of Eid ul Azha. APP/SYR/ABB
Butchers slaughtering sacrificial animal in a house on the 2nd day of Eid ul Azha
APP34-300623 PESHAWAR:
Butchers slaughtering sacrificial animal in a house on the 2nd day of Eid ul Azha
APP35-300623 PESHAWAR: June 30 – Butchers are cutting meat into pieces after slaughtering sacrificial animal in a house on the 2nd day of Eid Ul Azha. APP/SYR/ABB
Sponsored Ad