APP21-070124 KARACHI: January 07 - Brides and grooms sit together during a mass marriage ceremony held in Railway ground, a total of 122 couples from the Hindu community across Pakistan took their wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council. APP/SDQ/FHA
