Sunday, January 11, 2026
PhotosPhoto Feature

APP20-110126 KARACHI: January 11 - Brides and grooms enter a marriage hall during the 19th Combined Marriages Program, organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council at the Railway Ground. APP/SDQ/TZD
APP20-110126
KARACHI: January 11 –
