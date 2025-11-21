Friday, November 21, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosBlooming beautiful rosemary flowers add color and enhance the beauty of the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Blooming beautiful rosemary flowers add color and enhance the beauty of the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park on a pleasant evening in the federal capital

Blooming beautiful rosemary flowers add color and enhance the beauty of the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park on a pleasant evening in the federal capital
APP29-211125 ISLAMABAD: November 21 – Blooming beautiful rosemary flowers add color and enhance the beauty of the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park on a pleasant evening in the federal capital. APP/AZD/MAF/FHA/SSH
2
- Advertisement -
Blooming beautiful rosemary flowers add color and enhance the beauty of the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park on a pleasant evening in the federal capital
APP29-211125
ISLAMABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan