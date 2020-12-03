Home Photos General Coverage Photos BISP officer verifying through NIC and biometric of deserving people during receiving... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BISP officer verifying through NIC and biometric of deserving people during receiving relief fund Benazir Income Support Program from Government Shaheed Mubeen Shah Afridi Higher Secondary Cantt No 1 School Thu, 3 Dec 2020, 6:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-031220 PESHAWAR: December 03 BISP officer verifying through NIC and biometric of deserving people during receiving relief fund Benazir Income Support Program from Government Shaheed Mubeen Shah Afridi Higher Secondary Cantt No 1 School. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP15-031220 Zia Ur Rehman