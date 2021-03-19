Home Photos Feature Photos Birds sitting on the buffalos enjoying a bath in water pondPhotosFeature PhotosBirds sitting on the buffalos enjoying a bath in water pond Fri, 19 Mar 2021, 7:33 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-190321 LARKANA: March 19 - Birds sitting on the buffalos enjoying a bath in water pond. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of newly installed nests for birds at Moti Mahal areaA vendor repairing cages for birds at Sabzal RoadA woman taking picture of rabbit during “Panchi Mela” as part of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)’s Jashan-e-Baharan Festival at Gillani Park