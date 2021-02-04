Billboards being displayed at Mall Road in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day
APP53-040221 LAHORE: February 04 - Hoardings being installed at Mall Road to mark Youm-E-Yakjehti Kasmir Day on 5th February. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP52-040221

APP53-040221

ALSO READ  Students viewing the displayed stuff during painting exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at RC School

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR