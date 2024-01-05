Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with her maternal aunt, Sanam Bhutto showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the eve of his 96th birth anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with her maternal aunt, Sanam Bhutto showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the eve of his 96th birth anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.
APP44-050124 LARKANA: January 05: Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with her maternal aunt, Sanam Bhutto showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the eve of his 96th birth anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.
Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with her maternal aunt, Sanam Bhutto showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the eve of his 96th birth anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.
APP44-050124
LARKANA: January 05: 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services