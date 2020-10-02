BHITSHAH: October 02  Sindh Minister for Okaf Sohail Anwer Siyal laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai on the occasion of 277th urs celebrations. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP12-02 BHITSHAH: October 02  Sindh Minister for Okaf Sohail Anwer Siyal laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai on the occasion of 277th urs celebrations. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP12-02