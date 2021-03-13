Begum Samina Arif Alvi presenting mementos during the Seminar on '' Status of Gender Equality in Pakistan '' organized by all Pakistan Women Association (APWA)
APP18-130321 KARACHI: March 13 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi presenting mementos during the Seminar on '' Status of Gender Equality in Pakistan '' organized by all Pakistan Women Association (APWA). APP
APP18-130321

ALSO READ  At UN, Pakistan highlights huge losses suffered by Kashmiris under India's military siege

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR