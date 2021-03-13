Home Photos General Coverage Photos Begum Samina Arif Alvi presenting mementos during the Seminar on ” Status...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosBegum Samina Arif Alvi presenting mementos during the Seminar on ” Status of Gender Equality in Pakistan ” organized by all Pakistan Women Association (APWA) Sat, 13 Mar 2021, 6:33 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-130321 KARACHI: March 13 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi presenting mementos during the Seminar on '' Status of Gender Equality in Pakistan '' organized by all Pakistan Women Association (APWA). APPAPP18-130321ALSO READ At UN, Pakistan highlights huge losses suffered by Kashmiris under India's military siegeRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChina, Pakistan welcome any initiative supporting BRI, CPEC: Zhao LijianTurkish envoy calls on Aviation MinisterUNICEF requires US$ 52.53 mln for life-saving services in Pakistan