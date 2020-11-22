Home Photos General Coverage Photos Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with Women Parliamentarians and... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with Women Parliamentarians and Media Women cricket teams at Shalimar Cricket Ground Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 11:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-21120 ISLAMABAD: November 22 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi in a group photo with Women Parliamentarians and Media Women cricket teams at Shalimar Cricket Ground. APP APP45-21120 ALSO READ Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a cricket match about Breast Cancer awareness at Shalimar Cricket Ground RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a cricket match about Breast Cancer awareness at Shalimar Cricket Ground Begum Samina Arif Alvi viewing the stalls of embroidered dresses at the opening ceremony of fashion design show ISLAMABAD: November 10 Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw awarding trophy to winner during prize distribution ceremony of Blind Women Cricket...