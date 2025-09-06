Before leading the 100th annual procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi organized by Anjuman Islamia on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani are seen in the turban-tying ceremony honored by Sajjada-Nashin of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed’s shrine, Syed Abu-ul-Hassan Gilani
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.