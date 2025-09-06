Saturday, September 6, 2025
APP04-060925 MULTAN: September 06 - Before leading the 100th annual procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi organized by Anjuman Islamia on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani are seen in the turban-tying ceremony honored by Sajjada-Nashin of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed's shrine, Syed Abu-ul-Hassan Gilani."APP/ABB
