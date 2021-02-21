Home Photos Feature Photos Beautiful view of Visual Park at Shahrah-E-Faisal in the Provincial CapitalPhotosFeature PhotosBeautiful view of Visual Park at Shahrah-E-Faisal in the Provincial Capital Sun, 21 Feb 2021, 10:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-219221 KARACHI: February 21 Beautiful view of Visual Park at Shahrah-E-Faisal in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed QureshiALSO READ Women selecting to purchase toys for kids from roadside set-up by vendor at Saddar area in Provincial CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORTurkish actors Hakan Serim, (Günkut Alp), Gokhan Karacik (Ishaq Darvish ) and Mehmet Pala ( Kutluca) of the Turkish drama serial Ertugrul Ghazi receiving...Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh being taken to appear in ATC Court in police armor vehicle in Provincial CapitalWomen selecting to purchase toys for kids from roadside set-up by vendor at Saddar area in Provincial Capital