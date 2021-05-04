Home Photos Feature Photos Baqir Hussain District Emergency Officer 1122 is leading a walk on the... PhotosFeature Photos Baqir Hussain District Emergency Officer 1122 is leading a walk on the International Firefighters Day in Bahawalpur Tue, 4 May 2021, 9:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-040521 BAHAWALPUR:-MAY 04, 2021-Baqir Hussain District Emergency Officer 1122 is leading a walk on the International Firefighters Day in Bahawalpur.APP Photo by Hassan Bukhari ALSO READ A man buys to sale beautiful dolls on footpath in Bahawalpur RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A man buys to sale beautiful dolls on footpath in Bahawalpur While the world celebrating the international Labourer’ Day, a Labour making mud for his livelihood District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera leading flag march across the city to maintain law and order situation