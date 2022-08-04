PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August Thu, 4 Aug 2022, 3:43 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP07-040822 ISLAMABAD: August 03 - Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August. APP photo by Abid Zia ISLAMABAD APP08-040822 ISLAMABAD: August 03 – Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August. APP photo by Abid Zia