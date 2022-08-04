Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August

Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August
APP07-040822 ISLAMABAD: August 03 - Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August. APP photo by Abid Zia
Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August
ISLAMABAD
Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August
APP08-040822 ISLAMABAD: August 03 – Banners are displayed at Shahra e Dastoor in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Workers are putting up banners regarding 5th August (Youm e Istehsal) to support Kashmiris.

Workers are putting up banners regarding 5th August (Youm e Istehsal) to support Kashmiris.

Banners are displayed in front of Parliament House and Constitution Avenue in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of August

Banners are displayed in front of Parliament House and Constitution Avenue in connection with upcoming “Youm e Istehsal” to support Kashmiries on 5th of...

A view of paper flag bundles prepared in connection with the Pakistan Day

A view of paper flag bundles prepared in connection with the Pakistan Day

Vendor selling and displaying national flags and different items in connection with upcoming Independence Day Celebrations at Qissa Khuwani Bazzar

Vendor selling and displaying national flags and different items in connection with upcoming Independence Day Celebrations at Qissa Khuwani Bazzar

Sacrificial animals are being displayed by vendor for selling in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.

Sacrificial animals are being displayed by vendor for selling in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.

A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid ul Adha.

A large number of sacrificial animals displayed by the vendors to attract the customers at Animal Market Naranwala Road in connection with upcoming Eid...

A vendor is displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A vendor is displaying sacrificial animals to attract the customers at Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A view of hustle and bustle at temporary cattle market for selling, purchasing sacrificial animals at Hathri bypass in connection with upcoming Eid ul Azha

A view of hustle and bustle at temporary cattle market for selling, purchasing sacrificial animals at Hathri bypass in connection with upcoming Eid ul...

A view of hustle and bustle at temporary cattle market for selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at Hathri bypass in connection with upcoming Eid ul Azha

A view of hustle and bustle at temporary cattle market for selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at Hathri bypass in connection with upcoming Eid...

A blacksmith is busy in sharpening knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A blacksmith is busy in sharpening knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A beautiful bull is running and out of control but youngsters handling and getting control over sacrificial animal on a road at Latifabad in connection with upcoming Eid-ul-Azha

A beautiful bull is running and out of control but youngsters handling and getting control over sacrificial animal on a road at Latifabad in...

Blacksmith busy in sharpening knives and choppers to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals and chopping meat in connection with upcoming Eid-ul- Azha

Blacksmith busy in sharpening knives and choppers to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals and chopping meat in connection with upcoming Eid-ul- Azha