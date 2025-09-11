Thursday, September 11, 2025
APP03-110925 ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Bangladesh's Adviser on Religious Affairs Dr. Abdul Fayez Muhammad Khalid Hossain handing over a letter from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus addressed to the Prime Minister, conveying condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the floods in Pakistan and offering relief assistance. APP/TZD
