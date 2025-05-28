29.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosBangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP59-280525 LAHORE: May 28 - Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/ABB
16
- Advertisement -
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP59-280525
LAHORE
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP60-280525
LAHORE
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Shoriful Islam during the first T20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh of the three match series at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP61-280525
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan