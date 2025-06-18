Balochistan Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani, accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Mir Zahoor Buledi, government spokesperson Shahid Rind, and Secretary Finance Imran Zakuan, addresses a post-budget press briefing
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.