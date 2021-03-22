Home Photos General Coverage Photos Balochistan Awami Students Federation holding rally in connection with Pakistan Day (Marc...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosBalochistan Awami Students Federation holding rally in connection with Pakistan Day (Marc 23) in front of Press Club Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-220321 QUETTA: March 22 - Balochistan Awami Students Federation holding rally in connection with Pakistan Day (Marc 23) in front of Press Club. APP photo by Mohsin NaseerRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAssistant Director Small Dam Irrigation Department Naeem Afridi addressing a press conference at Press ClubTransgender Association President Arzo addressing a press conference at Press ClubPresident of Imamia Council Azhar Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Press Club