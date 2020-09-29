Home Photos General Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: September 29 Rescue officials of different teams demonstrating their skills... APP37-29 BAHAWALPUR: September 29 Rescue officials of different teams demonstrating their skills during 9th Inter District Rescue-1122 Challenge. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: September 29 Rescue officials of different teams demonstrating their skills during 9th Inter District Rescue-1122 Challenge. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Tue, 29 Sep 2020, 10:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-29