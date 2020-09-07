PhotosFeature Photos BAHAWALPUR: September 07 – Chief Minister Complaints Cell District officer Rabia Malik awarding appreciation certificates among the members of Tiger Force during Appreciation Award Ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 10:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-07 BAHAWALPUR: September 07 - Chief Minister Complaints Cell District officer Rabia Malik awarding appreciation certificates among the members of Tiger Force during Appreciation Award Ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP60-07 ALSO READ BAHAWALPUR: September 07 - Member of the Tiger Force expressing his views during appreciation award ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari