BAHAWALPUR: September 07 – Chief Minister Complaints Cell District officer Rabia Malik awarding appreciation certificates among the members of Tiger Force during Appreciation Award Ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

BAHAWALPUR: September 07 - Chief Minister Complaints Cell District officer Rabia Malik awarding appreciation certificates among the members of Tiger Force during Appreciation Award Ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP60-07 BAHAWALPUR: September 07 - Chief Minister Complaints Cell District officer Rabia Malik awarding appreciation certificates among the members of Tiger Force during Appreciation Award Ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP60-07

ALSO READ  BAHAWALPUR: September 07 - Member of the Tiger Force expressing his views during appreciation award ceremony. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR