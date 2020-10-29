Home Photos Feature Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 29 Open main hole of sewerage system on main... PhotosFeature Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 29 Open main hole of sewerage system on main roads of the city posing threat to passersby and routine traffic. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 11:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-29 BAHAWALPUR: October 29 Open main hole of sewerage system on main roads of the city posing threat to passersby and routine traffic. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP35-29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: September 13 – A view of open main hole at 12 No Chungi needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by... RAWALPINDI: August 22 A view of an open main hole of sewage line at Bani area that could be fatal and needs the... BAHAWALPUR: June 23 A view of open main-hole in middle of road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities....