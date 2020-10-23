Home Photos Feature Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 23 – ADC Ehsan Jamali presenting trophy to KPK team... PhotosFeature Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 23 – ADC Ehsan Jamali presenting trophy to KPK team the winning team in the ID Set Blind Cricket Super League Tournament 2020. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 7:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-23 BAHAWALPUR: October 23 - ADC Ehsan Jamali presenting trophy to KPK team the winning team in the ID Set Blind Cricket Super League Tournament 2020. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP28-23