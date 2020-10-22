Home Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 22 A view of cricket match between Islamabad and... PhotosSports Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 22 A view of cricket match between Islamabad and Punjab teams during Blind Cricket Super League Tournament 2020 being played at Dring Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 9:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-22 BAHAWALPUR: October 22 A view of cricket match between Islamabad and Punjab teams during Blind Cricket Super League Tournament 2020 being played at Dring Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP27-22 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorists get measurement check facility at Islamabad fuel stations RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP... RAWALPINDI: October 14 – A view of cricket match between Northern and Sindh teams during National T20 Cup played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP...