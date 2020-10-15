BAHAWALPUR: October 15 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurating Railway Station. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP19-15 BAHAWALPUR: October 15 - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurating Railway Station. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP19-15

ALSO READ  Sheikh Rashid foresee no role of PML-N in future politics of country
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR