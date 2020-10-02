Home Photos General Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 02 – Bahawalpur Police arrested accused Omar Waqas and recovered... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: October 02 – Bahawalpur Police arrested accused Omar Waqas and recovered 200 kites from his possession. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 10:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-02 BAHAWALPUR: October 02 - Bahawalpur Police arrested accused Omar Waqas and recovered 200 kites from his possession. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP29-02