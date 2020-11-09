Home Photos Feature Photos BAHAWALPUR: November 09 – A beautiful view of lighting at Noor Mahal.... PhotosFeature Photos BAHAWALPUR: November 09 – A beautiful view of lighting at Noor Mahal. The palace decorated with lights and every Sunday in Noor Mahal, a documentary film about Cholistani Culture and History of Noor Mahal is shown. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 8:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-09 BAHAWALPUR: November 09 - A beautiful view of lighting at Noor Mahal. The palace decorated with lights and every Sunday in Noor Mahal, a documentary film about Cholistani Culture and History of Noor Mahal is shown. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP19-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: June 23 A view of street lights switched on during day time at Airport Road and needs the attention of the concerned...