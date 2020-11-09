BAHAWALPUR: November 09 - A beautiful view of lighting at Noor Mahal. The palace decorated with lights and every Sunday in Noor Mahal, a documentary film about Cholistani Culture and History of Noor Mahal is shown. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
