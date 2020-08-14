PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: August 14 – A group of Tiger Force headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Ms. Shehla Ehsan raising slogans Pakistan Live Long on the occasion of National Independence Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP93-14 BAHAWALPUR: August 14 - A group of Tiger Force headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Ms. Shehla Ehsan raising slogans Pakistan Live Long on the occasion of National Independence Day. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP93-14