PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: August 12 – People purchasing national flags and other stuff from roadside stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-12 BAHAWALPUR: August 12 - People purchasing national flags and other stuff from roadside stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP05-12 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper displaying a huge national flag to attract the customers the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners at Aminpur Bazaar. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas