BAHAWALPUR: August 12 – People purchasing national flags and other stuff from roadside stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

BAHAWALPUR: August 12 - People purchasing national flags and other stuff from roadside stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP05-12 BAHAWALPUR: August 12 - People purchasing national flags and other stuff from roadside stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP05-12

ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: August 12 - Shopkeeper displaying a huge national flag to attract the customers the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners at Aminpur Bazaar. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR