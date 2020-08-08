PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos BAHAWALPUR: August 08 – Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shahdara Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari August 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-08 BAHAWALPUR: August 08 - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shahdara Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP16-08 ALSO READ Two million saplings plantation on Tiger Force Day (August 9)