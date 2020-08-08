BAHAWALPUR: August 08 – Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shahdara Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

BAHAWALPUR: August 08 - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shahdara Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP16-08 BAHAWALPUR: August 08 - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shahdara Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
BAHAWALPUR: August 08 - Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhary inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shahdara Park. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari
APP16-08
ALSO READ  Two million saplings plantation on Tiger Force Day (August 9)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR