APP19-260121 LAHORE: January 26 - Azad Kashmir Minister for Transport Nasir Dar along with PTI member AJK Assembly Diwan Mohiladin leading a rally to mark the Black Day on the occasion of Republic Day of India outside Press Club. APP Photo by Amir Khan