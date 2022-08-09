PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos August 09 – Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. Tue, 9 Aug 2022, 7:12 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP21-090822 FAISALABAD: August 09 - Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP21-090822 FAISALABAD: APP22-090822 FAISALABAD: August 09 – Volunteers serving food to the mourners attending the Aashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas