ASTOR: August 19  Visitors enjoying cold water while sitting on traditional bed (charpai) in the water of river. APP photo by Saadia Haidari

ASTOR: August 19  Visitors enjoying cold water while sitting on traditional bed (charpai) in the water of river. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP19-19 ASTOR: August 19  Visitors enjoying cold water while sitting on traditional bed (charpai) in the water of river. APP photo by Saadia Haidari
APP19-19

ALSO READ  ASTOR: August 19  A beautiful view of trees reflection in the Fairy Swiss Lake in Rama. APP photo by Saadia Haidari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR