PhotosFeature Photos ASTOR: August 19 Visitors enjoying cold water while sitting on traditional bed (charpai) in the water of river. APP photo by Saadia Haidari August 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-19 ASTOR: August 19 Visitors enjoying cold water while sitting on traditional bed (charpai) in the water of river. APP photo by Saadia Haidari APP19-19 ALSO READ ASTOR: August 19 A beautiful view of trees reflection in the Fairy Swiss Lake in Rama. APP photo by Saadia Haidari