PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism Sun, 14 Aug 2022, 9:34 PM APP110-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh