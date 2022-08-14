Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism

Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism
APP110-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism
APP110-140822 ISLAMABAD:
Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism
APP109-140822 ISLAMABAD: August 14 – Associated Press of Pakistan building decorated with colourful lights as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and patriotism. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR