Assistant Commissioner Mominabad Sadaf Azam sealing a shop on violation of coronavirus SOPs and due to non vaccination of shopkeeper in Orangi Town area Tue, 5 Oct 2021, 12:02 AM

APP52-041021 KARACHI: October 04 - Assistant Commissioner Mominabad Sadaf Azam sealing a shop on violation of coronavirus SOPs and due to non vaccination of shopkeeper in Orangi Town area. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi

APP53-041021 KARACHI: October 04 – Assistant Commissioner Mominabad Sadaf Azam checking the COVID-19 vaccination card of a shopkeeper during her visit of Orangi Town area. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi