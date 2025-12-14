Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during the Shaikhs Collegiate Grand Convocation 2025 at Shaikhs Collegiate Institute of Information Technology, held at Mehran Art Council
