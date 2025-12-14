Monday, December 15, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAssistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during the Shaikhs Collegiate Grand Convocation 2025 at Shaikhs Collegiate Institute of Information Technology, held at Mehran Art Council

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during the Shaikhs Collegiate Grand Convocation 2025 at Shaikhs Collegiate Institute of Information Technology, held at Mehran Art Council
APP24-141225 HYDERABAD: December 14 - Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during the Shaikhs Collegiate Grand Convocation 2025 at Shaikhs Collegiate Institute of Information Technology, held at Mehran Art Council. APP/AKS/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during the Shaikhs Collegiate Grand Convocation 2025 at Shaikhs Collegiate Institute of Information Technology, held at Mehran Art Council
APP24-141225
HYDERABAD
Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Mr. Saud Lund, presents certificates to graduate students during the Shaikhs Collegiate Grand Convocation 2025 at Shaikhs Collegiate Institute of Information Technology, held at Mehran Art Council
HYDERABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan