Friday, May 16, 2025
APP08-160525 SIALKOT: May 16 - Assistant Commissioner City Anam Babar is leading a rally as the nation observed Youm-i-Tashakar on Friday across the country to honour the armed forces and the people for their victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos against India organized by the district administration. APP/MUT/MAF/FHA
