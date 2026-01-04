As the afternoon sun softens over the villages, time seems to slow down. Beneath the shade of trees and inside quiet deras, laughter replaces routine and conversation replaces haste. In these unhurried hours — whether under the soft winter sun or in the shade of dense trees during summer a centuries-old traditional game, Chari, is finding its way back into daily life, reconnecting generations in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur region and proving that heritage still has a place in the modern age. (Match the picture with the story Titled ‘Centuries-old game Chari revives community life in Bahawalpur, Multan regions’’ already released by APP)
